Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa Confirms He’s Playing the Villain

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he’s playing the villain of Fast & Furious 10. It should not come as a shock to people that the Aquaman star is stepping into the Fast Saga with the latest entry. When his casting got announced last month, it shot electricity all over social media. Not a lot is known about the big two-part finale. But, Vin Diesel and his family are up against the beloved actor in their ultimate adventure. In an exclusive red carpet interview with ET, Momoa explained how excited he was to be playing a bad guy again. As you would expect from the man who’s probably been called Aquaman in public almost constantly since the movie premiered in theaters. (Hopefully he’s not too sick of it, because it’s about to pick up again with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to hit theaters later this year) But, the star is excited for what’s next and that’s going to be a great thing for the fans. Check out what he had to say right here.

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun,” Momoa shared before joking. “Do something, small, independent over in London. It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, Diesel told Comicbook.com about the 10th and 11th entries in the beloved series. “It is back-to-back,” he began. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

Director Justin Lin also shared his ambitious scope for the final two movies. Needless to say, you should be ready for a spectacle when you walk through those doors.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin told the press last year. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

Are you excited to see his villain in action? Let us know down in the comments!