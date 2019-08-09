Fast & Furious 9 Injured Stuntman No Longer in Intensive Care

Late last month, Vin Diesel’s stuntman, Joe Watts, was injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9. Production was halted and Watts was put into intensive care, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, his condition has “slightly improved” and he’s been removed from the ICU. According to the original reports, a safety cable snapped and Watts ended up falling 30 feet from a balcony to the ground, and he had to be placed in an induced coma. Tilly Powell, Watts’ fiancée, recently provided an update of his condition:

“While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress,” read the family statement. “We’d especially like to send an enormous thank-you to the air-ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universal also issued a statement:

“Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew of Fast & Furious 9, are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones,” the statement read. “Joe is a professional in every sense of the word, and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the Fast family sends our heartfelt wishes, and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can.”

Recently, Jason Statham, the star of Hobbs & Shaw, spoke to Extra and discussed the accident:

“It is awful. It’s an unpredictable science… You do every measure that you can to eliminate these things from happening. It’s just a real shame that accidents happen. It’s awful for the families… when someone gets really hurt. On set, the stunt people are and have been for my whole career the best relationships I have and the most fun I have ever had on a set, always with the stunt guys.” He added, “I feel they are the unsung heroes in some ways. They put themselves out there to make other people look good without anything back.”

Watts has been involved with a number of big projects, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Jurassic World, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is currently playing in theaters, and Fast & Furious 9 is expected to be released next May.