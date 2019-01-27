‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Officially Wraps Production

There are tons of movies to look forward to in 2019, especially those of the sequel and spin-off variety. Hobbs and Shaw, the first Fast & Furious spin-off film, is no exception. The upcoming movie to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Jason Statham is coming soon, and according to the film’s producer, Hiram Garcia, it just wrapped filming!

With a sunset like that it must mean we’ve officially wrapped our @HobbsAndShaw movie! Huge thanks to our amazing cast & crew for their hard work & tireless effort. Can’t wait to show you guys what we made. #Jumanji here we come. @SevenBucksProd @TheRock @DanyGarciaCo #WeDontStop pic.twitter.com/tMlmZLGiXR — Hiram Garcia (@hhgarcia41) January 27, 2019

The movie’s last chunk of filming was done in Hawaii after the first portion of production wrapped in London in December.

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise.

Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Crown), Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Pacific Rim), and Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde). The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

As stated in the tweet, the next The Rock-led project Garcia will be producing is the untitled sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. In addition to The Rock, the film will be bringing back Kevin Hart (Central Intelligence, Night School), Jack Black (The House with the Clock in the Walls, School of Rock), and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War). Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Batman Returns) has also been added to the cast along with Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on July 26, 2019. Jumanji 3 is set to be released on December 13, 2019.