Fear Street: Prom Queen Twists Kept Stars on Their Toes Throughout Production

The Fear Street movie franchise returned to Netflix this year with the standalone Fear Street: Prom Queen. Pulling directly from one of R.L. Stine’s creepy classics, Prom Queen takes the series back to the high school slashers of decades past. It’s a simple premise: Prom Night at Shadyside results in a serial killer roaming the school, killing off candidates of the Prom Court one by one.

Fear Street: Prom Queen plays out like most whodunit slasher movies, keeping viewers on their toes about the killer’s identity and leaving the big unmasking for the film’s final act. Unlike some other movies in the genre, however, not everyone in the cast was completely certain about what would become of their character — and that uncertainty lasted throughout production.

ComicBook recently spoke to Fear Street: Prom Queen stars Suzanna Son and David Iacono about their experience bringing the slasher to life. Son plays Megan Rogers, the loyal best friend of lead character Lori Granger (India Fowler), while Iacono plays Lori’s crush, Tyler. While both appear to be on Lori’s side throughout the film, there’s always a hint of doubt regarding their true intentions, which is something the creative team continued playing with over the course of film.

“I had no idea, I really didn’t,” Son said of her character’s ending. “And especially with the edits and stuff, you never know until the night before, really, what’s happening. So I was pleasantly surprised at how that foiled out.”

Iacono echoed that same sentiment, adding that his character’s relationship to Lori was mysterious enough that there was a lot more room to play with his overall arc. It sounds as though there’s a chance Tyler could’ve ended up being something of a villain in the film, even though that’s not necessarily how it plays out in the final cut.

“And I think the script itself felt very evolving all the time. We were always talking to Matt [Palmer] and Donny [McLeary], the writers, about it,” the actor told us. “It always felt like they weren’t 100% sure where it was going ether, in the best way. They definitely had an end point, but they were so open to collaborating about how everything ended up panning out. I never knew either, but it was really fun to be able to play into that, because not only was Tyler potentially unreliable, but so was I.”

Ultimately, both of characters got endings that the actors behind them seem to be satisfied with.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is now streaming on Netflix.