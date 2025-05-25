Final Destination: Bloodlines Almost Killed Someone in Real Life Theater Accident

Life imitated art at a movie theater in La Plata, Argentina during the opening weekend of Final Destination: Bloodlines. A ceiling panel broke loose and fell at Cinema Ocho seemingly out of nowhere, striking a member of the audience below. It hit a woman named Fiamma Villaverde, who shared her story on social media, and later in an interview with Infobae. The falling debris hit Villaverde’s knee so hard that she needed to be hospitalized, yet she’s just grateful it didn’t land on her head a few inches away. She feels certain that if it had, the injury would have been much worse — perhaps even deadly.

Villaverde went out to the movies to celebrate her own birthday this weekend with her friend and her 11-year-old daughter. She said they were all enthralled by the new Final Destination movie, which had plenty of the franchise’s signature Rube Goldberg-esque mishaps and injuries. They were watching so closely that they almost fell victim to an unlikely accident of their own.

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

“There was a really loud noise. At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed, but then a huge piece fell on me,” Villaverde told Infobae, according to a translation published by The Express Tribune. “It didn’t hit me in the head because I was just leaning a little over the armrest.”

Villaverde was happy to joke about this incident’s similarities to the Final Destination movies, but in all seriousness, she held the theater’s management responsible for the substantial bruise on her leg. She said that the manager asked her, “How do you want to fix this?” to which she responded: “How do I want to fix this? I’m going to file a complaint… Just imagine if they hit my daughter in the head! They’re irresponsible!”

Villaverde’s injury caused her to miss work at her job as a bartender. She said that she is in contact with a lawyer and intends to file a complaint. It’s not clear if she will be taking legal action as well.

Final Destination: Bloodlines revived the series after more than a decade-long hiatus. It brought back all the beloved tropes and archetypes for the fatalistic franchise, but with new writers, directors, and stars. As usual, the premise had also been tweaked slightly to keep the suspense alive. After its first weekend, the movie has gotten generally positive reviews, with a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s playing now in theaters around the U.S.