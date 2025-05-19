Final Destination Director Reveals You Got That Bloodlines Scene Entirely Wrong

Final Destination Bloodlines is currently in theaters, winning big at the box office and proving fans are still eager to watch the franchise’s elaborate death scenes on the big screen. In addition to some of the best kills in Final Destination history, Bloodlines also dives deep into the franchise’s mythology, helping to answer some of the fans’ most pressing questions about Death’s design. That includes the backstory of Tony Todd’s creepy coroner, William Bludworth, and why there are signs all around to warn victims of Death’s approach. However, in an interview with Collider, directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky reveal fans are misunderstanding a key aspect of the movie, which would theoretically tie the whole franchise together.

Warning: Spoilers below for Final Destination Bloodlines

“So, we spent a long time on that wall,” Lipovsky said about the papers collected by Iris (Gabrielle Rose) during her lifetime, and which the movie says depict all the deaths related to the Sky Tower accident. “If anyone wants to freeze frame, there’s a lot of detail in there as to what went down, but I think there is a bit of confusion about the origin of Bloodlines and how that relates to the rest of the franchise. One of the things we all debated early on was, obviously, when you have something that starts so early, you’re like, ‘Oh, could this be the origin of all the other movies?’ We debated that for a second, but then we realized none of those other characters’ parents died, so it can’t be.”

In Final Destination Bloodlines, we learned that after having a premonition that saved hundreds of people, Iris began to study Death’s design and learn how this mysterious force works. That resulted in a detailed accounting of every death connected to the Sky Tower accident she prevented. The wall in question is a collection of newspaper scraps glued together with red tape, which Iris’ granddaughter, Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), presents to her family as an ordered timeline of events. Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ credits scene gives us a more detailed look at some of these newspaper scraps, revealing they retell the bizarre accidents of previous franchise installments. The conclusion many fans reached is that the victims of other movies were all descendants of the Sky Tower survivors, which would explain why they were targeted by Death. Sadly, according to the directors, Bloodlines is not an origin story for the rest of the franchise.

Will the Final Destination Mythos Be Cleared Out in a Sequel?

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

Lipovsky’s revelation that the directors decided to backtrack from stitching together every Final Destination movie is somewhat disappointing. While some parents being alive in previous installments is definitely a plot hole, tying the whole franchise together helps to solve different issues with the canon. For instance, it explains Final Destination 3 showing Death’s clues in photographs taken before a premonition, or Death sometimes circumventing some rules to ensure it gets what it wants. Plus, the directors’ original intention is ingrained in Final Destination Bloodlines, as without their comments, it’s obvious the movie is making this implicit connection.

Of course, a sequel to Final Destination Bloodlines could clarify any confusion and explain all the inconsistencies introduced by new installments over the decades. Unfortunately, Stein and Lipovsky have been quite vocal about not wanting to tackle a Final Destination sequel, regardless of the Bloodlines‘ reception. As Lipovsky told ComicBook, “I can’t imagine how they’re gonna make another one because we’ve scoured every idea that we could think of.” Still, money is the universal Hollywood language, and since Bloodlines is on its path to turn a huge profit, we’ll likely get a follow-up sooner rather than later.

Final Destination Bloodlines is currently available in theaters.

Do you prefer Bloodlines to the origins of the entire Final Destination franchise, as the movie suggests, or do you agree with the directors that each installment should be standalone? Join the discussion in the comments!