Final Destination Creator Confirms New Film Still Being Developed

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of movie and TV productions delayed indefinitely, leading some audiences to speculate if progress is still being made on previously announced projects, with Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick recently taking to social media to remind fans that a new film is still in the works, even if no official updates on the project have been released. The filmmaker made a similar update last month, but given the state of the industry and how silence could mean a project was quietly scrapped, any update is a promising one, even though fans don't know when the new sequel will start to move forward.

"It's not over. They were developing another [Final Destination] until Covid hit," Reddick shared with a fan who asked about updates on the series. "They'll pick it back up once the business starts back up."

The first film hit theaters in 2000 and focused on a group of teens who managed to escape death, only for them to subsequently meet their demise in a variety of unexpected ways. Over the course of five films, this concept was repeated, with the biggest difference with each film being the disaster that was averted in the first act and the creative ways in which death caught up with the characters.

Earlier this year, producer Craig Perry teased that the new film will instead focus on characters who regularly encounter death.

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die," Perry admitted to Digital Spy. "We rely on their good judgement, expertise, and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way."

