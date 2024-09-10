Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Confirms Two Major Characters Returning for Sequel

Happy is returning to the country club, as Adam Sandler reprises one of the most popular characters from his illustrious career. This week, Netflix announced that production on Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 had officially begun production. In addition to announcing the filming start, Netflix also revealed some major casting announcements for Happy Gilmore 2, including a couple of beloved stars from the original movie making their return in the sequel.

Netflix confirmed on social media that both Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen would be reprising their roles in Happy Gilmore 2. This means Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit are back in action alongside Happy in this next chapter. Musical artist Bad Bunny is also part of the Happy Gilmore 2 cast, along with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit, please report to the green.



Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will return in Happy Gilmore 2! pic.twitter.com/RE4wZp5R9R — Netflix (@netflix) September 10, 2024

Back in August, when Happy Gilmore was still coming together, Sandler himself confirmed the involvement of Kelce, who had been gearing up for the start of the new NFL season. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Sandler said, "We have something nice for Travis," when asked about the rumors he would appear in Happy Gilmore.

Kelce also addressed those rumors, albeit before the news was officially announced by Sandler or anyone else. He played coy on his New Heights podcast, saying he'd do anything to be involved in the film should an opportunity arise.

"I didn't even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2, but if there is, I'll be a f*kcinging extra," Kelce shared. "Anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film, or set – count me in ... Who knows? Theories can come true. Theories can be true and just people don't know about it," he added. "So I might even be in the talking [phase] and nobody knows about it, but I could also not be in the talking."

While McDonald was just officially revealed to be part of the cast, he had alluded to his involvement months ago, before the film was even announced.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How 'bout that,' [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.'" McDonald told Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan radio show, "Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit."