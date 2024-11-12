Happy Gilmore 2 Confirms Ben Stiller Is Returning for the Adam Sandler Sequel

The cast of Adam Sandler’s highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel only continues to grow. Not only is Sandler reprising his role for the sequel, which is currently in production at Netflix, but he’s being joined by original co-stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald. Stars like Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, and Travis Kelce are on the film’s call sheet. Now, thanks to some new production photos, it has been confirmed that Ben Stiller is also set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, reprising his role from the original film.

If you recall, Stiller played scene-stealing nursing home orderly Hal L., who made life for Happy’s grandmother a living hell in the first Happy Gilmore. Stiller was spotted shooting scenes for Happy Gilmore 2 this week, once again donning Hal’s name tag, confirming the return of the character.

As far as plot details are concerned, there’s been no word as to how Stiller’s Hal will fit into the story of Happy Gilmore 2. Information about the sequel has largely been kept under wraps to this point, though no one involved has been very tight-lipped about casting announcements.

Back in August, when Happy Gilmore 2 was still coming together, Sandler himself confirmed the involvement of Kelce, who had been gearing up for the start of the new NFL season. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Sandler said, “We have something nice for Travis,” when asked about the rumors he would appear in Happy Gilmore.

Kelce also addressed those rumors, albeit before the news was officially announced by Sandler or anyone else. He played coy on his New Heights podcast, saying he’d do anything to be involved in the film should an opportunity arise.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2, but if there is, I’ll be a f*kcinging extra,” Kelce shared. “Anything to get around Happy Gilmore,an Adam Sandler film, or set – count me in … Who knows? Theories cancome true. Theories can be true and just people don’t know about it,” headded. “So I might even be in the talking [phase] and nobody knowsabout it, but I could also not be in the talking.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is, unfortunately, skipping theaters altogether for its world premiere on Netflix. While Sandler and Netflix have had a great working relationship for a number of years, the big screen successes of films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison are what took the Sandman from being a Saturday Night Live star to one of the biggest comedic voices in the entertainment industry.