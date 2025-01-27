New Alien: Earth Teaser Sets Up the Xenomorph Invasion

The xenomorphs are coming to our world this summer, bringing with them the reign of terror they’ve instilled on ships and space stations since the 1970s. Alien: Earth, debuting on Hulu later this year, is the first TV series to come from the iconic Alien franchise. Series creator Noah Hawley has taken the chilling concepts created by Ridley Scott’s original film and brought them to Earth, unleashing a new kind of horror.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alien: Earth doesn’t hit Hulu until the summer, but FX and the streamer have been releasing teasers to get fans excited for what’s to come. The newest teaser was released on Sunday evening, and it shows a manic xenomorph trying to escape a ship as it crashes to the planet we call home. You can check out the full teaser in the video below!

Play video

Don’t think there will be any shortage of Xenomorphs in this new Alien series, even if the production is for the small screen. This teaser makes it clear that the ferocious aliens are going to be a massive force for the people of Earth.

Hawley has also talked about the fresh kind of hell the Xenomorphs will unleash throughout Alien: Earth. Speaking to Deadline last year, the prolific TV creator explained why this version of the creatures are going to be more horrifying than ever before.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes,” said Hawley. “It’s truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it – and you’re going to lock your door that night.”

“What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct,” he added. “But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as can be.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

The highly anticipated Alien series from FX is going to be hitting Hulu this summer. Unfortunately, a more specific release date hasn’t been announced just yet.