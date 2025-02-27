New Alien: Earth Teaser Highlights the Moments Before Impact (And Confirms Immersive Fan Event)

Play video

Aliens are coming to Earth and there’s nothing we can do to stop them. We’re talking about fictional aliens, of course, in the fictional universe of Alien. After a resurgence in the film franchise, thanks to Alien: Romulus, the iconic sci-fi/horror series is making its way to television for Alien: Earth. Noah Hawley’s highly anticipated TV project is coming to Hulu this summer and the cryptic teasers for the show are continuing to invade the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday morning, Hulu and FX released another brief teaser for Alien: Earth, this time not only hinting at the arrival of the show, but also revealing an immersive experience set to take place at SXSW next month. Take a look in the video above!

The immersive experience will take place March 7th and 8th in Austin, Texas, as fans at SXSW will be able to explore the wreckage of the ship that brought the Xenomorphs to Earth. “Visitors will be scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, embarking them on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens,” reads the brief description of the experience. “But beware—not all creatures survived the crash intact, a containment breach has occurred and hidden dangers lurk within.”

Hawley has talked plenty about the fresh kind of hell the Xenomorphs will unleash throughout Alien: Earth. Speaking to Deadline last year, the prolific TV creator explained why this version of the creatures are going to be more horrifying than ever before.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes,” said Hawley. “It’s truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it – and you’re going to lock your door that night.”

“What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct,” he added. “But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as can be.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.