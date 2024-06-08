Freaky Friday 2 Adds The Fablemans Star Julia Butters

Disney's long-gestating sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday has officially found its newest star. On Friday, reports confirmed that Julia Butters has joined Freaky Friday 2 in a major, but undisclosed role. Butters is known for her roles in Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, The Gray Man, American Housewife, and The Fablemans, as well as the "Tammy Craps" sketch in Season 2 of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave.

Butters' casting, which was originally reported by Jeff Sneider, makes her the first new cast member for Freaky Friday 2 outside of returning stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Nisha Ganatra, who is known for helming The High Note, Late Night, and episodes of Welcome to Chippendales, is confirmed to direct.

What Is Freaky Friday About?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother Tess Coleman (played by Curtis) and her teenaged daughter Anna Coleman (played by Lohan) do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Freaky Friday also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

Freaky Friday is originally based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name. It inspired a 1972 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman, and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It also loosely inspired the 2020 Blumhouse horror film Freaky starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

What Would the Freaky Friday Sequel Be About?

While plot details around a Freaky Friday sequel remain a mystery, Curtis has been vocal about her goal for the potential follow-up film, even pitching an idea for the basic premise.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

(Photo: Disney, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Freaky Friday 2 does not currently have a release date.