The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto in Talks to Join Freaky Friday 2

It's been over 20 years since Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starred in a remake of Freaky Friday, which has become a family classic over the years. In March, it was confirmed that the duo would be returning for a sequel that will be helmed by Welcome to Chippendales director, Nisha Ganatra. It was recently reported that Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, The Fablemans) was in talks to join the project, and it looks like the cast is continuing to grow. According to a report from Deadline, The Good Place alum Manny Jacinto is also in talks to come aboard the film. This wouldn't be the actor's first foray with Disney as he's currently starring in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The plot of Freaky Friday 2 is currently unknown, but the 2003 version followed an overworked mother Tess Coleman (Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna Coleman (Lohan) who do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Freaky Friday also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

Freaky Friday Actors Address Return:

ComicBook had the chance to chat with Curtis last year, and we brought up how she has said she's done playing Laurie Strode from the Halloween franchise, and asked if there are any other roles she would like to revisit.

"I think, you know, I'm 65 this year," Curtis explained in our interview. "I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I'm trying to do. I got to wind it down."

This year, ComicBook also spoke with Rosalind Chao, who portrayed Pei-Pei in Freaky Friday, and she said she would be more than willing to appear in the sequel.

"Of course!" Chao explained in our interview for Netflix's 3 Body Problem, which you can check out above. "That was such a fun experience. First of all, I love Mark Waters, the director, so much. I love everybody on that so much that — I will give you a little tidbit. So when we filmed Freaky Friday, I loved all those people so much that I even came back and gave them a freebie day to film that wedding thing that kind of went viral on TikTok, because I just liked hanging with them."

Chao also revealed the inspiration for her character in Freaky Friday, revealing that, "Sometimes I got some grief about doing the accent in that. In fact, I was playing my dad, who is that lady in the restaurant. He's just like that."

Stay tuned for more updates about Freaky Friday 2.