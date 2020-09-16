Freaky From Happy Death Day Director Earns R Rating

✖

Thanks to Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, Christopher Landon has made a name for himself in the horror world, though some audiences were disappointed that those films were tamer than other genre fare, but his new film Freaky will go much further with its intensity, as the MPAA has rated the film with an R. FilmRatings.com confirms that the film earns an R-rating for "strong bloody horror violence, sexual content, and language throughout." The film is currently slated to hit theaters on November 13th, but with the coronavirus pandemic seeing a number of films adjust their release strategies, we won't be surprised if Freaky undergoes a shift.

This R rating makes good on the filmmaker's promise from earlier this year, as he took to Twitter to note, "If anyone is wondering, my next movie, which comes out this year, is gory AF — Blood drenched and gleefully hard R."

The new film is described, "Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

What will also surely excite fans is that Landon recently confirmed on Twitter that both the upcoming Freaky and the Happy Death Day films exist in the same universe, making a crossover not entirely out of the question.

Stay tuned for updates on Freaky before it lands in theaters on November 13th.

