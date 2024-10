Frozen 2 Funko Pops, Hasbro Dolls, LEGO Sets, and More Are Available Now

Hopefully there are some Disney fans out there who can’t sleep because the motherlode of Frozen 2 merch got a surprise midnight launch! Highlights from the wave include a ton of Funko Pops, a ton of dolls and figures from Hasbro, and five sets from LEGO.

You can shop the entire Frozen 2 merch collection here at Entertainment Earth and most likely here at Walmart. A breakdown of the new items by manufacturer can be found below (Walmart may have additional merch).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko (Direct Link)

Frozen 2 Elsa Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Anna Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Young Elsa Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Young Anna Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Mattias Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Olaf Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Water Nokk 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Olaf Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Frozen 2 Anna Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Frozen 2 Elsa Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Frozen 2 Mystery Minis Display Case

Frozen 2 Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

Frozen 2 Elsa 5 Star Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Anna 5 Star Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Olaf 5 Star Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Earth Giant Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Kristoff Pop! Vinyl Figure

Frozen 2 Sven Pop! Vinyl Figure

Hasbro (Direct Link Entertainment Earth / Walmart)

Frozen 2 Singing Dolls Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Singing Dolls Wave 1 Set

Frozen Shimmer ‘n Sing Elsa Singing Doll

Frozen Shimmer ‘n Sing Anna Singing Doll

Frozen 2 Play-Doh Elsa’s Adventure Set

Frozen 2 Edition Monopoly Game

Frozen Play-Doh Olaf’s Sleigh Ride Toy

Frozen 2 Storytelling Doll and Accessory Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Storytelling Doll and Accessory Wave 1 Set

FRZ 2 SD MULTIPACK

Frozen 2 Singing Doll Assortment Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Singing Doll Assortment Wave 1 Set

Frozen 2 Doll and Fashion Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Doll and Fashion Wave 1 Set

Frozen 2 Anna and Kristoff Fashion Dolls 2-Pack

Frozen 2 Small Doll Story Moments Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Small Dolls Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Small Dolls Wave 1 Revision 1 Case

Frozen 2 Talk and Glow Olaf and Elsa Dolls

Frozen 2 Small Doll and Friends Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Small Doll and Friends Wave 1 Set

Frozen 2 Dolls Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Dolls Wave 1 Revision 1 Case

Frozen 2 Dolls Anna and Elsa Set

Frozen 2 Dolls Wave 1 Revision 2 Case

FRZ 2 BASIC NEW ANIMAL AND ELSA

Frozen 2 Sledding Adventures Doll Pack

FRZ 2 SD OPP CHARACTER ANNA

Frozen 2 Mini-Figures Scenes Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Mini-Figures Scenes Wave 1 Set

Frozen 2 Mini-Figures Scenes Wave 2 Case

FRZ 2 PU CASTLE SCENE SET

Frozen 2 Elsa Fashion Doll with Pabbie and Salamander

Frozen 2 Anna Doll with Buildable Olaf Figure

Frozen 2 Elsa Fashion Doll

Frozen 2 Anna Fashion Doll

Frozen 2 Kristoff Fashion Doll

Frozen Olaf’s Ice Adventure Trouble Game

FRZ 2 SINGING DOLL ELSA

Frozen 2 Singing Anna Fashion Doll with Music

Frozen 2 Elsa Small Doll and the Nokk Figure

Frozen 2 Pop Adventures Elsa’s Bedroom Pop-up Playset

Frozen 2 Arendelle Fashions Elsa Doll

Frozen 2 Arendelle Fashions Anna Doll With 2 Outfits

Frozen 2 Anna, Elsa, and Mattias Small Dolls 3-Pack

FRZ 2 SD STORY MOMENTS MOM AND GIRLS

Frozen 2 Hair Play Dolls Wave 1 Case

Frozen 2 Sister Styles Elsa Fashion Doll

Frozen 2 Singing Elsa Fashion Doll with Music

FRZ 2 SD ELSA AND TROLLS

Frozen 2 Small Doll and Friends Anna Doll

FRZ 2 OPP SCENE SET POTION SHOP

FRZ 2 PU SURPRISE CHARACTERS CASE OF 24

FRZ 2 PU SURPRISE CHARACTERS 6 PACK

Disney Frozen 2 Mattias Fashion Doll

FRZ 2 PU OPP FOREST SCENE

Bioworld: (Direct Link)

Frozen 2 Destiny is Calling 10-Inch Kids Backpack

Frozen 2 Beaded Kids Purse

Frozen 2 Destiny’s Calling Kids Purse

Frozen 2 My Destiny’s Calling 10-Inch Kids Backpack

Frozen 2 Seek the Truth 10-Inch Kids Backpack

Jakks Pacific (Direct Link Entertainment Earth / Walmart):

Frozen 2 Anna and Kristoff Dolls 2-Pack

Frozen 2 Sisters Musical Snow Wand

Frozen 2 Elsa’s Vanity

Frozen 2 Feature Sven Doll

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Boots Case

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Boots Set

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Wig Case

Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Accessory Set

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Shoes Case

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Shoes Set

Frozen 2 Elsa Into the Unknown Doll

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Doll Case

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Doll Set

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Dress Case

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Travel Dress Set

Kurt S. Adler: (Direct Link)

Frozen 2 Elsa 6-Inch Stocking Holder

Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa 19-Inch Stocking Case

Frozen 2 Elsa and Anna Fairy Light Set

Monogram: (Direct Link)

Frozen 2 Figural Bag Clip Display Case

LEGO (Direct Link Entertainment Earth / Walmart) :

41164 Frozen Enchanted Treehouse

41165 Frozen Anna’s Canoe Expedition

41166 Frozen Elsa’s Wagon Adventure

41167 Frozen Arendelle Castle Village

41168 Frozen Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd, 2019.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.