Frozen 2 Poster Revealed, Trailer Coming Tuesday

Walt Disney Animation today released a new poster for Frozen 2, the upcoming animated sequel that will continue the story of Anna and Elsa from the hit animated musical Frozen. With the poster, Disney also teased that a new trailer for the animated sequel will be released tomorrow during Good Morning America.

In Frozen 2, Anna and Elsa travel beyond Arendelle on a new quest. But what are they after? More will be revealed in tomorrow’s trailer. Check out the new poster below.

The full synopsis for Frozen 2 reads: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

The Academy Award-winning directing team of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct the sequel. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho with new songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

“The big thing for us — and I’m being careful because I can’t give away anything. I’ll get in so much trouble. I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel,” Lee told Slashfilm in may, as Frozen 2 began test screenings. “Chris and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.

“So just like the first one, I approached it from the inside out, because I have to,” Lee continued. “So I hope — but in some ways, it gives it that inevitable feeling and yet surprise. ‘Oh, it’s going there!’ But yet it completely feels like that’s the journey they have. So that’s my hope.”

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22nd.