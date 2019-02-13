Movies

‘Frozen 2’: Disney Fans Think the Trailer Looks REALLY Dark

To the surprise of the entire Internet, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for Frozen II

By

To the surprise of the entire Internet, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for Frozen II online Wednesday morning and it send social media into a frenzy. The highly-anticipated sequel quickly became the top trending topic across the globe.

Every movie fan who was already awake instantly began tweeting about the new film, and many of them had just one thought on their minds: Frozen II looks REALLY dark.

Not that that’s a bad thing, as just about everyone who had that notion was into it. But it does represent a very stark contrast from the tone of the first movie. Instead of colorful shots of a winter wonderland, or Olaf cracking a bunch of jokes about summer, this trailer was straight-up brooding. Elsa was defeated by a monstrous wave, Anna was seen crying by some sort of creepy cave – just about every shot provided another dangerous situation for the heroic sisters.

If this trailer truly sets the tone for the entire movie, we’re in for an intense, likely emotional roller coaster. And of course, we’re all totally here for that.

