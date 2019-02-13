‘Frozen 2’: Disney Fans Think the Trailer Looks REALLY Dark

To the surprise of the entire Internet, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for Frozen II online Wednesday morning and it send social media into a frenzy. The highly-anticipated sequel quickly became the top trending topic across the globe.

Every movie fan who was already awake instantly began tweeting about the new film, and many of them had just one thought on their minds: Frozen II looks REALLY dark.

Not that that’s a bad thing, as just about everyone who had that notion was into it. But it does represent a very stark contrast from the tone of the first movie. Instead of colorful shots of a winter wonderland, or Olaf cracking a bunch of jokes about summer, this trailer was straight-up brooding. Elsa was defeated by a monstrous wave, Anna was seen crying by some sort of creepy cave – just about every shot provided another dangerous situation for the heroic sisters.

If this trailer truly sets the tone for the entire movie, we’re in for an intense, likely emotional roller coaster. And of course, we’re all totally here for that.

Things are DEFINITELY getting dark

Before watching the Frozen 2 trailer: “Oh boy here we go again, can’t wait to here Let It Go for the trillionth ti-“

After watching the Frozen 2 trailer: “WHAT THE F*CK?! WHY DOES EVERYTHING LOOK SO GOOD! WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE THINGS ARE GONNA GET DARK AS F*CK?! WHAT!?!” — Kyle @ Post-KH3 (@kylelambert2001) February 13, 2019

Totally different direction

hey what the fuck frozen 2 looks sick???

Like completely different in tone and direction and i’m REALLY into it. Anna and Elsa just like, doin shit feels good and i’m actually really interested in seeing it.

also i hope elsa gets a girlfriend send tweet — niku @ soriku endgame actually (@Nikutsune) February 13, 2019

Elsa Strikes Back

Seriously… are they trying to Empire Strikes Back Frozen? I think they’re trying to Empire Strikes Back Frozen. Yeah, I do want to build that snowman. — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) February 13, 2019

These characters have seriously grown up

elsa looking like a real lesbian, the color scheme isn’t just blue and white and Anna untwisted them child braids and pulled a sword on me at the end of the trailer okay ms frozen 2 i see you i see you pic.twitter.com/7eOziarDpF — bri (@lunadivinr) February 13, 2019

We weren’t ready

how all the people who are asleep right now are going to feel when they wake up, log into Twitter dot com and get bombarded with the magnitude of frozen 2 tweets pic.twitter.com/jfeE9tGLSn — ᴘʜᴇʀʀᴀ ⋆ (@ClowPrincess) February 13, 2019

Darkness, Explained by SpongeBob

frozen trailer vs frozen 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/YveP0BBJo5 — ?sweet rabbit?@ kh3 (@agentpleakley) February 13, 2019

All doubt has vanished

me: haha frozen 2 looks so dumb what would they even do lol

frozen 2 trailer:, * is epic as fuck*

me: pic.twitter.com/qBOZtF6LCS — lloyd (@WanderStars) February 13, 2019

A BIG change for the franchise

frozen teaser: lol look at the snowman



frozen 1: let it go



frozen fever: let it go 2



the other frozen short: lol look at the snowman



frozen 2: Everything has changed. Climate change has declared war on Arendelle. Elsa prepares for the ultimate battle before she loses everythi — Akfamilyhome (@akfamilyhomeak) February 13, 2019

Kingdom Hearts: Realm of Darkness

Elsa is trapped in the Realm of Darkness trying to make it to Destiny Islands Kingdom Hearts 4 is Frozen 2 theory confirmed all Disney Princesses are keyblade masters pic.twitter.com/VKtN5pnIrH — TBSkyen (@TBSkyen) February 13, 2019

Bigger than ever before

Frozen 2 is actually just Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/rEeynKgojX — ???????????? (JOKER MAIN) (@DatDiscordBoy) February 13, 2019