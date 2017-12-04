The Real Reason the ‘Frozen’ Olaf Short Is Being Removed From ‘Coco’

Disney and Pixar caused quite a stir over the last couple of weeks, as Coco hit theaters accompanied by a 22-minute Frozen film, rather than a traditional Pixar short. Some fans were confused as to why the intro film was so long, causing them to wonder whether or not they were even in the right theater.

After plenty of backlash, Disney announced that the new short, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, would be pulled from Coco in theaters across the country. Many believed this was due to the uproar of the fans. However, according to EW, that’s not the case.

The site recently confirmed that the decision to pull Olaf‘s film had nothing to do with what the fans had to say. In fact, Disney had planned to pull the Frozen Adventure the entire time.

During the advertising period for the film’s release, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure was always promoted as a limited engagement. A short run was in the cards the entire time.

Additionally, a Reddit user, claiming to be a movie theater worker, says they received a notice from Disney regarding the move.

“Please note that the run of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure playing before Coco will end after 12/7,” the note said. “Starting Friday, 12/8 no more Olaf shorts should be up on screen. With the extra 22 minutes of running time back, we would appreciate if you could get in an extra show if possible.”

So, if you’re hoping to see Olaf in theaters, you’ll have to hurry. The Frozen Adventure is ending in just a couple of days.