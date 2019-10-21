Funko’s Back to the Future Cowboy Marty McFly Exclusive Pop is Available Now

Funko and Hot Topic have teamed up to add the Marty McFly in his ’50s cowboy outfit from Back to the Future Part III to their Pop figure lineup. The detail is pretty fantastic on this one – note the atom symbols, the belt buckle design, and the cowboy boots / sneakers.

Funko’s Back to the Future Marty McFly (Cowboy) Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here while it lasts. If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. The release of this Pop figure comes just ahead of another Funko Back to the Future announcement:

When Funko’s Back to the Future Funkoverse game does arrive, you’ll be able to find it right here alongside their DC Comics, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls offerings.

In other Funko x Hot Topic news, The Disney Treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas box is live with a Sandy Claws Pop figure (finally!), Oogie Boogie dice (these really make the set if you ask us), a Jack Skellington Funko Racers figure, and a Jack in the box mini.

The NBX box is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here – and it’s specially priced at $25 (24% off). The Nightmare Before Christmas is especially popular with Funko fans, so if this set sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Hot Topic recently confirmed that this will be the last of the Disney Treasures boxes, which makes it extra special.

