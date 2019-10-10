Funko’s Beetlejuice With Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town Drops Tonight

Back in August, Hot Topic and Funko revealed the Beetlejuice with Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town figure. You probably recall that Dante’s Inferno Room was a strip club full of demonic women in the film, so this is one of Funko’s saucier Pops. Though they toned it down a bit by removing the “GIRLS” and “Live Nudes” signage. On that note, Beetlejuice was a PG rated film – Tim Burton and company clearly pushed it to the limit.

If you want to get your hands on the Beetlejuice with Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town figure, you’ll be able to grab it right here at Hot Topic (exclusive) starting tonight, October 10th / 11th between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay.

Note that an exclusive One-Punch Man Saitama at Martial Arts Tournament Pop figure (with removable hair!) will also arrive at that time. Both figures are trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but this is going to be the easiest way to get them.

On a related note, Funko and Hot Topic recently joined forces to release an exclusive box of Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice FunkO’s cereal, and you can grab a box right here for only $5 while they last.

The cereal comes with a Lydia Deetz wedding dress Pocket Pop figure prize inside. Unfortunately, the full-size Lydia Wedding Dress Funko Pop was a Hot Topic exclusive that sold out, but you can still grab one on eBay.

