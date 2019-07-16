Funko Launches Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan James Bond Pop Figures

It’s been nearly two years since Funko announced James Bond Pop figures, and those were confined to the Sean Connery and Roger Moore eras. With Daniel Craig in the midst of his last performance as 007 in Bond 25, it’s high time that we got a series from his popular take on the character. Then again, we wouldn’t be surprised if the lone Pierce Brosnan Pop figure was the most coveted of the wave.

The new James Bond Pop figure lineup includes Daniel Craig from Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig from Casino Royale, Pierce Brosnan from Goldeneye (he’s the one with brown hair obviously), Honey Ryder, Baron Samedi, Le Chiffre, and Eve Moneypenny. You can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for September. Additional figures in the wave are pictured below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusives are concerned, a James Bond from Specter Pop (white tux) will be added to the Specialty Series in the coming months.

As noted earlier, Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic spy, making this film an even bigger milestone for the franchise. After cycling through multiple directors, Cary Fukunaga finally took on the job earlier this year. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.