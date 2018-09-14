Funko Launches Pop Figures For ‘The Grinch’ Animated Film

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is getting another adaptation, this time as an animated feature film entitled The Grinch from Illumination and the minds behind Despicable Me and Sing. Benedict Cumberbatch is playing The Grinch, which is pretty much all you need to know to get excited about heading to the theater on November 9th.

That having been said, Funko has unveiled the first figures based on The Grinch, and they are available to pre-order via the links below with shipping slated for October.

• The Grinch Movie The Grinch Pop! Vinyl Figure #659

• The Grinch Movie The Young Grinch Pop! Vinyl Figure #662

• The Grinch Movie Cindy-Lou Who Pop! Vinyl Figure #661

• The Grinch Movie Max the Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure #660

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Grinch and Cindy-Lou 2-pack at Barnes & Noble, Grinch with a scarf at Walmart, and Max with antlers at FYE this Fall.

The official description for The Grinch reads:

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?“

On a related note, Funko has been steadily releasing Christmas-themed Pop figures recently, and there have been three waves to date: Marvel, Star Wars, and SpongeBob Squarepants.

The Star Wars lineup includes versions of Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2 that are very much into the holiday spirit. You can pre-order each of the Star Wars Pop figures here with shipping slated for October.

The SpongeBob SquarePants holiday lineup includes SpongeBob and his buddy Patrick Star. And look, SpongeBob has a gift for you! If it’s fruitcake, just make sure to have it analyzed.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas SpongeBob and Patrick Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October.

Finally, Funko’s Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

