Will Smith Stars in Thrilling First ‘Gemini Man’ Trailer

After being talked about for quite some time, we finally have our first look at Ang Lee’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, Gemini Man, starring Will Smith and…Will Smith? The new movie follows an assassin who is being hunted by a younger version of himself, with Smith playing both characters. The first footage from Gemini Man debuted at CinemaCon earlier this month, so it was only a matter of time before the trailer made its way online.

Well now the trailer has arrived, and it’s every bit as exciting as the reactions from CinemaCon led us to believe. You can watch the trailer for Gemini Man in the video above!

While Smith has spent much of his career starring in action films, he said that taking on the dual roles in Gemini Man was one of the toughest things he’s ever done as an actor.

“The emotional and physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career,” Smith said in a press released. “Ang is pushing the limits to give people an experience in the movie theater that you can’t get anywhere else. This is not only an action film, but an exploration of what one’s younger self can ultimately teach one’s older self. I’m 50-years-old now, and the irony of becoming 23-year-old Junior in this film is that 23-year-old me wouldn’t have been ready for this experience or to take on this role. Our hope is that this story provides something for everyone — never before seen cinematic wizardry, nuanced, relatable characters and next-level action.”

The official synopsis for Gemini Man reads:

“Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renown producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.”

Gemini Man hits theaters on October 11th.

