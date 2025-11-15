Geoff Johns’ Redcoat Comic Series Headed for the Big Screen With a Major DCEU Connection Confirmed

Ghost Machine had fans excited when it first announced its new comics universe, which would begin with books like Rook: Exodus, Geiger, and Redcoat, and all felt vastly different in terms of approach, premise, and scope. That universe has continued to thrive since launch, and now Geoff Johns’ Redcoat is making its jump to the big screen, and it happens to have a major DCEU connection as well.

Deadline announced the news that Atlas Entertainment and Ghost Machine have partnered up for a feature film adaptation of Redcoat, which will bring the Image Comics bestseller to an even bigger audience. Johns will be handling the script, and the film will be based on a story by Johns and series artist Bryan Hitch. It was also revealed that Alex Gartner and Charles Roven will be producing for Atlas Entertainment, and Roven has not only worked with Johns previously on the DC film universe, but he’s also been involved with many of the DCEU’s previous films.

Roven worked alongside Johns for the Gal Gadot-starring Wonder Woman, and Roven has also had a hand in DC films like The Suicide Squad, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, Suicide Squad, and even Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The only DC films of that era Roven didn’t work on were The Flash, the Aquaman movies, Birds of Prey, and Black Adam, and he hasn’t worked with Johns since Wonder Woman 1984.

Now, Redcoat couldn’t be further from Wonder Woman and Justice League, both in terms of premise and tone. Redcoat follows a British deserter who accidentally becomes immortal during the days of the American Revolution, and as he tries to survive and, in some cases, thrive over the years, he eventually has to face the sins of his past when he finds himself in the middle of a secret plan to destroy America.

“I have known Geoff Johns for many years and in some cases had a front-row seat to his excellent work in the DC world. Johns and Hitch have formed a brilliant collaboration as writer and illustrator of the Redcoat comics, which have become a top-selling fan favorite. Redcoat is innovative comic material and ripe to become a tentpole,” Roven said.

“All great franchises are built on great characters and Redcoat’s Simon Pure is one of them,” Gartner said. “Funny, charismatic, and lovably roguish, he anchors the IP fantastically.”

No release date or casting has been revealed for Redcoat yet, but the premise is certainly unique, and if handled correctly, this could be the beginning of a thrilling new franchise on the big screen. If you want to catch up on the series, Redcoat Vol. 1 is now available in comic stores and digital platforms.

