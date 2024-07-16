Getting Lost: Documentary About Hit TV Show Announces Cast

Getting LOST, the upcoming documentary about the hit TV show LOST, is nearing completion just in time for the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere. The film hails from director Taylor Morden (The Last Blockbuster) and Popmotion Pictures, the studio behind Unstuffed: The Build-A-Bear Story. LOST was a global phenomenon that changed television forever, and the documentary covers the history of the show and its lasting legacy, as well as the devoted fan base that continues to celebrate LOST to this day. As post-production wraps, Popmotion has released a list of the cast, as well as a number of other details about the documentary.

Per a press release, the movie will feature new interviews with cast and crew of the show, including: Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Ian Cusick, Emilie De Ravin, Nestor Carbonell, Josh Holloway, Terry O’Quinn, Maggie Grace, Jorge Garcia, Michael Emerson, Malcolm David Kelley, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sonya Walger, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, Jack Bender, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Michael Giacchino, and Larry Fong.

“We are thrilled to be able to tell the story of one of the greatest television shows of all time!” Morden said in a statement. “This project has truly been a labor of love. It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since we first saw that plane crash on the beach and wondered what was shaking the trees and why there was a polar bear on a tropical island. With so many new people watching the show since its return to Netflix this month, I can’t think of a better time to release a documentary about how much of an impact this show had on the television landscape. LOST continues to be a really important part of a lot of people’s lives and we hope our documentary helps to shine a light on that.”

The documentary will be finished just in time for the 20th anniversary of LOST‘s premiere. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the crash of flight 815, the cast and crew screening of the documentary will be held on September 22, 2024 at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA.

The film has already built a strong following on social media and is fully financed through crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The Indiegogo page features the first look at footage from the documentary and offers the typical perks of an indie film such as digital copies and Blu-rays. With the film nearing completion, this is the last chance to order advance copies of the documentary as the Indiegogo campaign will officially close on August 15, 2024.

The film is being produced by Ralph D. Apel, Emily Claire, Jo Garfein and Taylor Morden and is currently available for acquisition both in the U.S. and internationally.