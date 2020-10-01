Nic Cage's Ghost Rider Has Finally Returned to Netflix

✖

There may not be a Marvel movie hitting theaters this year, but Netflix is giving fans the next best thing to help tide everyone over until Black Widow arrives in 2021. No, there's not a new season of Daredevil on the way. On Thursday morning, Netflix kicked off October by adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup. One of these new titles is none other than Ghost Rider, the 2007 Marvel movie that features Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze.

Ghost Rider has bounced around on different streaming services over the years, and has popped up on Netflix on a few different occasions, but has been absent from the lineup from some time. Fortunately, the movie is now back on the streaming service and available for Marvel fans around the country to enjoy.

While the reviews for Ghost Rider have never been great, the movie has developed something of a dedicated following over the years, likely helped by the ever-growing popularity of its star. It's also worth noting that Ghost Rider the only movie in film history that features Sam Elliott as a cowboy gravedigger riding a flaming skeleton horse.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows that arrived on Netflix on October 1st:

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Are you excited to stream Ghost Rider again now that it's on Netflix? What other new October arrivals are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!