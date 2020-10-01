Nic Cage's Ghost Rider Has Finally Returned to Netflix
There may not be a Marvel movie hitting theaters this year, but Netflix is giving fans the next best thing to help tide everyone over until Black Widow arrives in 2021. No, there's not a new season of Daredevil on the way. On Thursday morning, Netflix kicked off October by adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup. One of these new titles is none other than Ghost Rider, the 2007 Marvel movie that features Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze.
Ghost Rider has bounced around on different streaming services over the years, and has popped up on Netflix on a few different occasions, but has been absent from the lineup from some time. Fortunately, the movie is now back on the streaming service and available for Marvel fans around the country to enjoy.
While the reviews for Ghost Rider have never been great, the movie has developed something of a dedicated following over the years, likely helped by the ever-growing popularity of its star. It's also worth noting that Ghost Rider the only movie in film history that features Sam Elliott as a cowboy gravedigger riding a flaming skeleton horse.
Here's the full list of movies and TV shows that arrived on Netflix on October 1st:
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Are you excited to stream Ghost Rider again now that it's on Netflix? What other new October arrivals are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!