‘Ghostbusters’ Fan Fest Announced By Wizard World

Convention producers Wizard World will team with Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps for Ghostbusters Fan Fast Presented by Wizard World, a special event celebrating the 1984 original’s 35th anniversary June 8—9, 2019.

The Ghostbusters-themed celebration was announced Thursday ahead of Ghostbusters Day, celebrated annually on June 8, the day the iconic comedy was released in 1984.

The live event will be hosted at Ghost Corps headquarters on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, California.

Fans will participate in exclusive panels, meet the Ghostbusters creators, talent, and crew, and experience Ghostbusters augmented reality and virtual reality games.

Ghostbusters Fan Fest is the ultimate celebration of the Ivan Reitman-directed film, which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson.

Attendees of Wizard World Columbus this weekend cosplaying in Ghostbusters attire have the opportunity to receive a free single-day admission to next summer’s event by visiting the Special Guest Registration booth and showing off their attire. Guests can also take part in themed events such as a trivia game and a demonstration featuring famed onionhead ghost Slimer.

“Wizard World is proud to team with Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps to celebrate the anniversary of a film which has been the source of enjoyment for so many of our fans over the years,” said Wizard World CEO John D. Maatta.

“We are honored that these keepers of the Ghostbusters legacy have entrusted us with producing the high-quality events that we are known for, and are pleased to continue our IP collaboration with Sony Pictures in such a significant way. Sony Pictures continues to be creative and innovative in all of our dealing with them.”

“Ghostbusters continues to have a strong fanbase across the world and we are pleased to celebrate the 35th anniversary with a collaboration with Wizard World,” added Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures.

“We know they will create great experiences at all of their conventions, and they are pulling out all the stops in creating the ultimate fan experience for the Ghostbusters Fan Fest next year.”

Over the next year, Wizard World will present a touring experience at Wizard World Comic Con events nationwide featuring a pop-up shop with exclusive Ghostbusters merchandise. Following next summer’s Fan Fest Event, Wizard World will continue to tour the elements specially created for the Ghostbusters 35th anniversary celebration.

Ghostheads can learn more about the Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented by Wizard World starting tomorrow, June 8, at the official Ghostbusters website.