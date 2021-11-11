Ghostbusters: Afterlife Releases Featurette Introducing New Heroes

✖

Released just after Ghostbusters Day earlier this week, Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife showing off the literal and behind-the-scenes passing of the torch that happened on the film. Not only does the upcoming movie feature stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace as the family of one of the original Ghostbusters, but original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman handing the reins over to his son, filmmaker Jason Reitman. In the clip the pair open up about their time on set together on both the original Ghostbusters and the upcoming Afterlife, plus reveal some behind-the-scenes footage from the sequel.

"I grew up as a fan. I had a flight suit, I had the t-shirt, I had the hat," Jason says in the clip. "Now, at this age, I find myself trying to understand who my father is, and who he was when he made this film. I am now the age that my father was when he made the first Ghostbusters movie, and I'm trying to understand him in the same way that Phoebe and Callie are trying to understand where they came from."

Jason added, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a movie about a family, that's being made by a family. And it is much about the passing of the torch, metaphorically, and the passing of a proton pack."

Ivan said, "It was very emotional seeing that story living again after so many years, through my son."

Reitman's dad wasn't the only person on set with high praise for Jason's work on the series with series co-creator Dan Aykroyd saying in an interview with Cigar Aficionado: "Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller, and director. His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully, and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see a new generation of characters, including Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, gearhead son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and science whiz daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who have familial ties to late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). When they notice something strange in their neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, the kids team with seismologist and summer school teacher (and Ghostbusters fanboy) Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) to investigate.

Also starring Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.