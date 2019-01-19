‘Glass’ Headed for Second-Best MLK Weekend Opening Ever at the Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is headed toward the second-best Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend opening ever at the box office.

Glass is tracking for $47 million in its first three days at the box office. The film is estimated to take in $50 million over the four-day weekend. The film earned $3.7 million in Thursday night previews alone.

Glass is the sequel to Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and Split. The film sees Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles from Unbreakable with James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy returning to their roles from Split. The film has taken a beating from critics, but it seems the allure of Shyamalan’s mysterious and low-key superhero universe is enough to draw in fans for the trilogy’s conclusion.

Aquaman slips into third place over the holiday weekend after losing the top spot to The Upside last week. The film will earn another $12 million over the long weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to about $306 million. Aquaman has already made more than $1 billion worldwide.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis he first played in Justice League (after a silent cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Aquaman must return to Atlantis to stop his half-brother from leading the underwater kingdoms into open warfare against the surface.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will move into fifth place in its sixth weekend at the box office, earning another $9.8 million over the four-day weekend. The film’s domestic box office total stands at $160.6 million.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first Spider-Man movie to focus on Miles Morales. Miles learns that there is an entire multiverse of spider-themed heroes like himself, including the Peter Parker of another timeline.

1. Glass

Opening Weekend

Friday: $16 million

Three-Day Weekend: $42.8 million

Four-Day Weekend: $50.3 million

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard return in their roles from Unbreakable. James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from Split. The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Adam David Thompson, and Luke Kirby.

2. The Upside

Week Two

Friday: $4.2 million

Three-Day Weekend: $15.3 million

Four-Day Weekend: $18.6 million

Total: $46.9 million

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

The Upside is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere. The film is an American remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, which was inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. The film stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.

3. Aquaman

Week Five

Friday: $2.5 million

Three-Day Weekend: $10.2 million

Four-Day Weekend: $12.4 million

Total: $306.4 million

Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people — and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan, from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, based on a story by Geoff Johns, Wan and Beall. The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

4. A Dog’s Way Home

Week Two

Friday: $7.6 million

Three-Day Weekend: $7.6 million

Four-Day Weekend: $9.8 million

Total: $24 million

As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. Along the way, the lost but spirited dog touches the lives of an orphaned mountain lion, a down-on-his-luck veteran and some friendly strangers who happen to cross her path.

A Dog’s Way Home is directed by Charles Martin Smith and written W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon, based Cameron’s book. The film stars Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi, Chris Bauer, Barry Watson, Jonah Hauer-King, and the voice of Bryce Dallas Howard.

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Week Six

Friday: $1.8 million

Three-Day Weekend: $7.6 million

Four-Day Weekend: $9.8 million

Total: $160.6 million

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

6. Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.3 million

Three-Day Weekend: $6.6 million

Four-Day Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $17.8 million

A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is directed by Tatsuya Nagamine and written by Akira Toriyama.

7. Mary Poppins Returns

Week Five

Friday: $1.2 million

Three-Day Weekend: $5.3 million

Four-Day Weekend: $7 million

Total: $160.5 million

Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins — the beloved nanny from their childhood — arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure.

Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall, from a screenplay written by David Magee based on a story by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca. The film is based on the book series by P. L. Travers and is a sequel to 1964’s Mary Poppins. The film stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep in supporting roles.

8. Escape Room

Week Three

Friday: $1.5 million

Three-Day Weekend: $5.4 million

Four-Day Weekend: $6.2 million

Total: $41.6 million

Six adventurous strangers travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room — a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles to win $1 million. What starts out as seemingly innocent fun soon turns into a living nightmare as the four men and two women discover each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death.

Escape Room is directed by Adam Robitel and written by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik, and stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani,

9. Bumblebee

Week Five

Friday: $1.1 million

Three-Day Weekend: $4.4 million

Four-Day Weekend: $5.4 million

Total: $116.7 million

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson. The film stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, and Pamela Adlon, as well as the voices of Dylan O’Brien, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and Justin Theroux.

10. On the Basis of Sex

Week Four

Friday: $1.2 million

Three-Day Weekend: $4.1million

Four-Day Weekend: $5.4 million

Total: $17.6 million

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a struggling attorney and new mother who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. When Ruth takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination.

Based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, On the Basis of Sex is directed by Mimi Leder and written by Daniel Stiepleman. The film stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, as well as Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Sam Waterston, and Kathy Bates.