Disney Announces New Godmothered Movie to Debut Exclusively on Disney+

The Christmas season is just around the corner and Disney+ is preparing to get subscribers into the holiday spirit. Disney+ is already preparing to release The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special later this month, but that's not the only holiday-centric title on the way. On Wednesday morning, Disney+ announced that Godmothered, a new original film set during the holidays, would be making its debut on December 4th.

Godmothered stars Jillian Bell as Eleanor, fairy godmother-in-training, who is upset to learn that her profession is slowly dying off. On a whim, she decides to answer a lost letter from a 10-year-old girl. That girl is now a 40-year-old single mom, played by Isla Fisher, and Eleanor tries to give her the fairytale ending she always dreamed of.

The film is directed by Bridget Jones's Diary helmer Sharon Maguire and produced by Justin Springer. Bell and Fisher star alongside Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

Here's the official synopsis for Godmothered:

"Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'Happily Ever After,' but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not."

Godmothered is executive produced by Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman, and Amie Karp. The film's original score is composed by Rachel Portman.

