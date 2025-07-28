Godzilla Minus One’s Sequel to Start Filming Very Soon

Godzilla Minus One is now in the works on a new follow up film, and a new update has revealed that filming for the sequel will kick off very soon. Godzilla Minus One was one of the most successful films in Toho’s long running history of the franchise. Released as the first film of the Reiwa era and a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise overall, Godzilla Minus One was such a massive financial and critical success that a follow up was quickly confirmed to be in the works. A follow up that’s already on the way.

Godzilla Minus One is now in the works on a new sequel, and a new update from the film confirmed that filming will begin on August 30th in Japan. As revealed through a recruitment for extras and more shared by Toho’s official website for the film, the Godzilla Minus One sequel confirmed its Summer start date. Which makes Toho’s previous tease of a potential full release for the sequel being as early as next year all the more possible. Especially if it all kicks off that soon.

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Reveals First Details

In the new listing for Godzilla Minus One‘s follow up, currently under the working title of “Blockbuster Monster Movie,” it’s confirmed that the sequel will feature an all-star Japanese cast and extras will be “Townspeople, people fleeing, etc.” But the more notable part of this call for extras, however, is the fact that it’s confirmed that this will be a period piece once more as extras are given the very specific instruction, “All performers must dress appropriately for the period.” Which is also a good sign that this will indeed be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One as fans had been hoping to see.

Toho announced that its next Godzilla film would feature Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki returning to handle both, but did not explicitly confirm whether or not it would actually be a sequel. But with this call for extras and confirmation that filming is starting soon, it now seems more likely that this would be continuing through the period timeline set during Godzilla Minus One. But as of the time of this publication, there are still many details still a mystery about the follow up.

Godzilla’s Future Plans

Toho has announced a number of new Godzilla projects now in the works in various stages of development with a potential sequel to Shin Godzilla, a new Southeastern take on the franchise, and it was also teased that Toho is planning to release the Godzilla Minus One sequel as early as next year. With the new film starting its filming as early as the end of August, a release next year does seem like it’s more possible than ever. It would be a three year turnaround from the release of the first film in Japan, so it would be a rather healthy production timeline for the sequel overall.

Godzilla Minus One has been the most financially and critically successful film in Toho’s longstanding history of the Godzilla franchise, so it would make a lot of sense to continue it all with a direct sequel to that successful story. Given that it’s won a ton of awards and acclaim over the course of the last couple of years, it’s time to see what a proper sequel for the film could bring to the table.