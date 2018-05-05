Godzilla Vs Kong Working Title Revealed

Two titans are about to collide in Godzilla vs. Kong, and now the epic film has a new working title.

Godzilla vs. Kong will bring the Monsterverse one step forward after the success of 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Production Weekly reveals the upcoming matchup features the working title of Apex, and while the film isn’t slated to release until 2020, they seem to already be ramping up production.

The good news is fans don’t have to wait that long to see Godzilla in action, as Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to hit theaters in 2019. That film will introduce a bevy of monster icons like King Ghidorah and Mothra to the universe, all of which were teased in the after credits sequence of Kong: Skull Island. King of the Monsters’ O’Shea Jackson teased what’s to come in that film, including a monster ending that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

“Well as a Godzilla fan I know that I was shocked to find out that the second movie has King Ghidorah,” Jackson told Collider. “Like King Ghidorah is the Godzilla bad guy. Like a three-headed golden dragon that shoots lightning is going to be in the movie that I’m in? Spazzing. And we got Mothra, we got Rodan, and we got King Ghidorah all in the same film. In the last scene, between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget in your life, and as a nerd, I am foaming at the mouth to get in like the editing room or something. No one’s answering my calls! Mike Dougherty where are you? Godzilla will be the number one movie dude, it’s a home run that I’m waiting for.”

It remains to be seen how those other creatures will be worked into Godzilla vs Kong, but fans will be happy to know that while the film will feature a new director (Adam Wingard), it will still feature some of the same sensibilities that Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts established.

“Talking to Adam made me so happy because he, in particular, really understands the kind of anime, manga, mech sensibility that I was trying to bring to Kong,” Roberts told Collider. “He gets that and that was something that I fought so hard for and was so difficult to sort of realize to life through concept to execution with ILM [Industrial Light and Magic.] That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with him. I think he truly gets that and he truly wants to lean into this version of Kong that kind of was born from my crazy and stupid video game brain.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla vs Kong is slated for May 29, 2020.