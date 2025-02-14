The Goonies Sequel Finally Gets an Update (and Fans Will Be Excited)

The long-awaited Goonies sequel finally takes a significant step forward, as the project now has a screenwriter attached. According to Deadline, Potsy Ponciroli has signed on to pen the screenplay, though the film remains without a director. The producing team consists of Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Holly Bario, Chris Columbus, and Lauren Shuler Donner. Story details are unknown at the moment, and no actors are currently attached to Goonies 2. Warner Bros. has not set a release date for the project, and it’s also unknown when it would begin production.

Though The Goonies ranks among the most beloved genre pictures of its era, a follow-up has lingered in development for quite some time. Even though those involved with the original film have long expressed interest in a sequel, it never gained any momentum. However, back in January, it was reported WB was developing new installments in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises as part of their upcoming film slate.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Goonies, and fans have enjoyed multiple cast reunions so far. Stars Ke Huy Quan and Sean Astin reunited for the new action movie Love Hurts, and even more Goonies cast members attended Quan’s hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Considering the decades of conversations about Goonies 2, fans would be forgiven if they weren’t convinced that the sequel is definitely going to happen this time. But the fact that the film now has a writer is an exciting development, as it suggests it has emerged as a priority for WB. With legacy sequels remaining a hot commodity in Hollywood, it isn’t surprising the studio wants to tap into that trend and bring back one of their classic properties. It’ll be interesting to see what story the filmmakers look to tell in Goonies 2; given the family-friendly nature of the original, WB might be looking to make Goonies 2 a multi-generational event, with the older returning cast accompanying younger actors on a fresh adventure.

Goonies 2 will mark something of a change of pace for Ponciroli, whose previous credits include smaller titles like the drama Old Henry and CMT comedy series Still the King. At first glance, a Goonies sequel doesn’t seem like the kind of project that would be in his wheelhouse, but him landing the gig implies he has a fascinating take worth exploring. After fans have spent all this time waiting for Goonies 2 to come to fruition, it would be a shame if it didn’t live up to expectations. The creative team is likely aware of this and wouldn’t want to move forward with it unless it found a way to put a fun spin on the premise while honoring what came before.