Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Confirms SNL Star's Cameo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn confirmed a Saturday Night Live star's cameo in the new Marvel movie. [SPOILERS follow for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.] Keen-eared fans in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 audiences may have recognized the voice of a Saturday Night Live alum during the film. They'd have to pay attention because the actor's character only has one line. That line goes to Pete Davidson, who voices a victim of The High Evolutionary's experiments. His unexpected appearance startles Mantis during the Guardians of the Galaxy's rescue mission, and his one line is thanking Mantis for his freedom.

Davidson (whose scheduled return to SNL as host during tonight's episode has been canceled due to the WGA writers' strike) has worked with Gunn before. Davidson previously played Blackguard in The Suicide Squad, Gunn's DC Films debut ahead of taking over as the co-head of the studio, now called DC Studios.

With my pal Pete Davidson who showed up one day to hang out and to shoot a cameo (it’s in the movie, but you have to look closely to find him…) – @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/Xb7RwRp2Np — Twitter Movies 💙s Guardians of the Galaxy (@TwitterMovies) May 5, 2023

Gunn took over the Twitter Movies account to share behind-the-scenes videos and photos featuring himself and the rest of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's cast and crew. He concluded the thread with a picture of himself with Davidson.

"With my pal Pete Davidson who showed up one day to hang out and to shoot a cameo (it's in the movie, but you have to look closely to find him…)," Gunn tweeted via Twitter Movies. You can see the photo above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, capping off his trilogy of space-based Marvel Studios films. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters. Despite tracking lower than the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie for its opening weekend, the film earned the series' best preview night box office haul.