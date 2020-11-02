Halloween 2020: Sylvester Stallone Shares Epic Rocky-Inspired Pumpkin

✖

While most people think about dressing up the big creative spectacle of Halloween, pumpkin carving is a close second with many taking the time to come up with a wide array of neat designs that are both works of art and pretty neat decoration as well. Of course, while there are many simple pumpkins, some folks take things to the next level and that includes Sylvester Stallone. Stallone took to Instagram to share an epic Rocky-inspired pumpkin for the holiday.

On Instagram this weekend, Stallone shared a photo of a pumpkin carved up with "Italian Stallion" -- Rocky's ring name in the Rocky films. Stallone captioned the photo simply "HAPPY HALLOWEEN" and you can check it out for yourself below.

It's a pretty great pumpkin, right up there with the elaborate one that Avengers star Jeremy Renner shared of his Marvel character Hawkeye this weekend and the insane pumpkin carving video Will Smith shared as well.

But when it comes to the actual Rocky franchise, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that Stallone would share a Rocky-themed pumpkin. Stallone has been hard at work on a re-edit of Rocky IV. Stallone announced earlier this year that a new director's cut of the film is coming for its 35th anniversary.

"For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me," Stallone wrote back in August. "So far it looks great. Soulful. Thank you MGM for this opportunity to entertain."

He has since shared quite a few posts related to work on the film on his account, even sharing video of himself working on it this weekend and trying to decide what changes to make, giving fans a little glimpse at the passion and the effort put into the project.

Released in 1985, Rocky IV was written, directed by, and starred Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The fourth film in the franchise -- a franchise that has since gone on to include eight films total with two more in development -- Rocky IV saw Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) enter the professional boxing world wanting to take on World champion Rocky (Stallone). Rocky's best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) decides to fight Drago instead but is killed in the ring. Enraged at the death of his friend, Rocky decides to fight Drago in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend's death as well as defend the honor of his country.

While critical reception was mixed, the film was massively successful and earned $300 million at the box office, securing a fifth film in the franchise -- Rocky V. Rocky IV remained the highest grossing sports movie for 24 years when it was overtaken in 2009 by The Blind Side.

What do you think about Stallone's Rocky-themed pumpkin? Let us know in the comments.