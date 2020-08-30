Rocky IV Getting New Directors Cut From Sylvester Stallone for 35th Anniversary

✖

Rocky IV turns 35 this year and to celebrate the film is getting a new, official directors cut from Sylvester Stallone. Stallone announced the new directors cut on his Instagram on Sunday and while there weren't a lot in the way of details about this new edition of the beloved film, Stallone described it as "soulful" while thanking MGM for the opportunity.

"For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me," Stallone wrote. "So far it looks great. Soulful. Thank you MGM for this opportunity to entertain."

Stallone had previously been teasing work related to Rocky IV in other posts on Instagram. Earlier this month, he shared a clip of some outtakes from the film featuring himself and Dolph Lundgren as Drago, a clip that got fans excited.

"Since I'm tinkering around these are some outtakes from Rocky 4 between me and Drago," Stallone wrote at the time, tagging Lundgren in the post. Replying, Lundgren praised Stallone's achievement with the film, calling it "supreme".

"To even get one film made in Hollywood is close to impossible," Lundgren wrote. "To write, direct, produce, and star in a film that people all over the world still love 35 years later - that's what you call a supreme achievement. Sly, you're amazing. That's the truth."

Released in 1985, Rocky IV was written, directed by, and starred Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The fourth film in the franchise -- a franchise that has since gone on to include eight films total with two more in development -- Rocky IV saw Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) enter the professional boxing world wanting to take on World champion Rocky (Stallone). Rocky's best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) decides to fight Drago instead but is killed in the ring. Enraged at the death of his friend, Rocky decides to fight Drago in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend's death as well as defend the honor of his country.

While critical reception was mixed, the film was massively successful and earned $300 million at the box office, securing a fifth film in the franchise -- Rocky V. Rocky IV remained the highest grossing sports movie for 24 years when it was overtaken in 2009 by The Blind Side.

