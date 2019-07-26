Paul Rudd Reportedly Approached to Reprise Halloween 6 Role in Halloween Kills

Tommy Doyle, who appeared in 1978’s Halloween and was later portrayed by Paul Rudd in 1995’s Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers, will reportedly return in director David Gordon Green‘s sequel franchise.

Collider‘s Jeff Sneider and Variety‘s Justin Kroll reported the scoop on The Sneider Cut podcast, where Sneider said Rudd was approached for the role in this new continuity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They wanted Rudd but they actually just realized he couldn’t do it because of scheduling, I guess, so it sounds like they’re going out to someone else,” Kroll said, admitting the facts surrounding the character and Rudd’s involvement are “a little wary.”

Kroll added “two people have made it clear there’s someone else they already asked.” Rudd is currently on Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 2020, now filming in Calgary, Alberta, which Sneider and Kroll theorize could conflict with the reported October shooting start on Halloween Kills.

Tommy was the young boy in the care of babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in 1978’s Halloween, where he was played by Brian Andrews. 2018’s 40-years-later Halloween was that film’s direct sequel, ignoring all nine other franchise entries, including The Curse of Michael Myers.

There Rudd’s now 25-year-old Tommy was somewhat disturbed — mentally scarred from his encounter with the Shape on Halloween night 1978 — and lived opposite single mother Kara Strode (Marianne Hagan), who occupied Michael Myers’ former home.

The character also made a cameo appearance in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, where he was depicted as a teenaged drug store clerk portrayed by Danny Ray.

Michael Myers actors Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will reprise their shared role in the sequels. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, who played Laurie’s daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson, respectively, are expected to return alongside Curtis.

Halloween Kills is dated Oct. 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends Oct. 15, 2021.