Adam Sandler Offers Exciting Update on Happy Gilmore 2

It was announced earlier this year that Adam Sandler was teaming up with Netflix to make a Happy Gilmore sequel nearly 30 years after the original was released. Sandler is returning as the titular character, a failed hockey player who takes his talents (and anger issues) to the world of golf. While it’s unclear who from the original cast will be returning, Christopher McDonald will likely be back as Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin. The film also starred Julie Bown as Virginia Vent who reunited with Sandler in Hubie Halloween in 2020. As fans await casting news, Sandler did confirm the film will feature an appearance by Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who rose to fame last year when he began dating Taylor Swift.

“We have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “He’s going to come by and he’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life … What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, there was a rumor circulating that Kelce might be involved in the sequel, which he previously addressed on his New Heights podcast.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2, but if there is, I’ll be a f*kcinging extra,” Kelce shared. “Anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film, or set – count me in … Who knows? Theories can come true. Theories can be true and just people don’t know about it,” he added. “So I might even be in the talking [phase] and nobody knows about it, but I could also not be in the talking.”

This isn’t the only film-related news about Kelce to come out this week. It was also reported that he will be starring in Lionsgate’s new action-comedy, Loose Canons, from John Wick director, Chad Stahelski. He was also recently cast in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series, Grotesquerie.

Happy Gilmore Stars We’ve Lost:

Bob Barker and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore.

Sadly, some of Happy Gilmore‘s major players have passed away. Frances Bay, who played Happy’s grandmother, died in 2011 at the age of 92. Carl Weathers, who played Happy’s mentor Chubbs, passed away earlier this year at age 76. While Chubbs died in the first Happy Gilmore, he did appear in ghost form at the end of the film, so you never know what could have happened in the sequel if he was still with us. Joe Flaherty, who played Donald the Heckler, also died earlier this year at age 82.

The movie also featured memorable appearances by Richard Kiel (Mr. Larson) who passed in 2014 at age 74, and Bob Barker, who famously played himself in the movie. The iconic game show host died last year at age 99.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with,” Sander tweeted after Barker passed. “Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Stay tuned for more updates about Happy Gilmore 2.