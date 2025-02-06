Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Shares Cameo-Filled Video From Adam Sandler Sequel

Netflix is teeing up Happy Gilmore 2 with a new video from the green. On Wednesday, the streamer shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the professional golfers who are set to cameo in the upcoming sequel about the unprofessional hockey player-turned-golf star with a 400-yard tee shot: the titular Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler). Golfer cameos include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris, who can be seen palling and puttering around with Sandler and returning co-star Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.

“It definitely brings back a lot of memories from the first one,” Scheffler says of the 1996 golf-themed comedy that also starred Carl Weathers as Happy’s coach and mentor, the wooden-handed Derick “Chubbs” Peterson. Adds McIlroy, “Obviously this is a completely different experience for me, but I can’t believe I’m a part of it.”

The video ends with yet another cameo: Ben Stiller, who played the mustachioed, ornery orderly Hal in the original. “I started watching Full Swing, it’s great,” Stiller is seen telling Thomas, who appears in the Netflix docu-series about the PGA Tour.

Along with returning cast members Sandler, McDonald, and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, the Happy Gilmore 2 cast includes Bad Bunny (Bullet Train), Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless), Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi (Knuckles), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Sandler’s Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie, Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi (Knuckles), and frequent Sandler collaborator Nick Swardson (The Benchwarmers), and AEW wrestler MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman), with cameos by NFL player Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, pro hockey player Conor Sherry of the Syracuse Crunch, and rapper Eminem.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the original, also penned the sequel. The director is Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery), with Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan serving as executive producer. Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds are also producing the new movie alongside Sandler.

Plot details remain under wraps, and Netflix has yet to announce when Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream.