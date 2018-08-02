‘Harry Potter’ Fans Create Magical Fan Art For Every Day of July

July is a very special month for fans of Harry Potter as it’s the birthday month for the beloved fictional wizard and his creator J.K. Rowling. While fans found all sorts of ways to celebrate, some fans went the extra mile and not only celebrated Harry’s birthday on July 31st but used the whole month as a commemoration of the character.

As part of “31 Days of Harry” challenge on Twitter, many fan artists picked up their pen of choice and created some amazing art featuring not just Harry, but the rest of the characters from his Wizarding World. The end result is a wide range of incredible fan art — enough to put together an impressive calendar of Harry Potter-themed July days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So to celebrate Harry — albeit in a slightly belated birthday sort of way — we’ve chosen some of our favorites from the “31 Days of Harry” challenge. Read on to see some of the incredible artwork fans have created for their favorite wizard and friends!

This young Harry (and his owl)

Must be a weasley!

More weasleys!

Quickly got these lads done since I’m very behind now ? day 7 of #31daysofharry, your favourite DA Members (and mine!) Hikaru and Kaoru!!! Siiike! ? Fred and George ?#harrypotter #weasleys #characterdesign #illustration https://t.co/KftpqYIUma pic.twitter.com/Exq2o4aMgU — Sarah Cosico (@thelicklekiwi) July 12, 2018

Hagrid

Day 11 – Hagrid. #31daysofharry making me draw lots of characters for the first time. pic.twitter.com/bRzT0WaSl6 — Tama SMS (@TammySMS) July 12, 2018

Dumbledore and Grindelwald

day 14 of #31daysofharry, and like i hate to admit, sort of, but dumbledore is my fav order member, and i cannnnnnnot believe that he wasnt already in this meme. so young dumby and also a grindlewald bc they were in love and are the Ultimate Problematic Favs pic.twitter.com/diCAeHj56o — wayne szalinski (@ellymantle) July 14, 2018

Voldemort

The Dursleys

Happy birthday Harry!