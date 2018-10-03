Get the ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts Battle Card Game for 40% Off

If you’re a Harry Potter fan that balked at the $50 price tag for the Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Deck Building Card Game, how does $30 sound? Indeed, the game is 40% off on Amazon at the moment, which is only $1 shy of an all-time low. The Monster Box of Monsters expansion (includes Luna Lovegood character and four more boxes of cards) is also on sale for $20.93 via Amazon, which is 30% off and around $3 off an all-time low.

If you decide to pull the trigger, you won’t be disappointed. The reviews are great, and it’s a game that provides loads of challenges. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The forces of evil are threatening to overrun Hogwarts castle in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, a cooperative deck-building game, and it’s up to four students to ensure the safety of the school by defeating villains and consolidating their defenses. In the game, players take on the role of a Hogwarts student: Harry, Ron, Hermione or Neville, each with their own personal deck of cards that’s used to acquire resources.”

“By gaining influence, players add more cards to their deck in the form of iconic characters, spells, and magical items. Other cards allow them to regain health or fight against villains, keeping them from gaining power. The villains set back players with their attacks and Dark Arts. Only by working together will players be able to defeat all of the villains, securing the castle from the forces of evil.”

PLAY AS YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTER TO DEFEND THE WIZARDING WORLD FROM EVIL FORCES: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Neville Longbottom

Gain Influence to master powerful Spells, recruit Allies, and uncover magical Items

Enhance your abilities with over 140 cards

7 SUCCESSIVE GAME ADVENTURES OFFER INCREASING DIFFICULTY: As you advance through Games 1-7 of Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, you will reveal progressively more challenging adventures and unlock new secrets on your journey to save Hogwarts from the Dark Lord!

INCLUDES: 252 cards, 4 dice, 7 game boxes, 7 game rules, 4 player boards, 8 villain control tokens, and 70 chip pieces

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.