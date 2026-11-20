Loki knocking on Steve Rogers’ door at the end of Avengers: Endgame Encore made some Marvel die-hards start to scratch their heads. The snippet of new footage added to the release of the blockbuster was meant to reveal to the audience how important the 2019 film really was to this year’s Avengers: Doomsday, but it appeared to go against established MCU canon. As the obsessives know, Loki Season 2 on Disney+ ended with Tom Hiddleston’s character taking on a new form as the God of Stories, holding the weaves of the multiverse in his hand at the center of the TVA. So how did he show up here?

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Naturally, something that was considered canon-breaking to some has a simple explanation. Speaking with Empire, Hiddleston addressed Loki’s appearance at Steve Rogers’ home in the new footage, adding: “You know, he’s still got the self-duplication powers. Don’t forget that. This is some of his OG powers. He’s doing duplication casting and illusion projection in Thor.” Though Hiddleston is right and this does callback to established canon for Loki and his abilities, it’s more interesting how it recontextualizes the last time we saw him.

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Loki’s Power Level

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The conclusion of Loki Season 2, literally the final image of the series, is him sitting on a throne and holding the multiverse in his hands. Given the larger context of the scene, it was easy for Marvel fans to revel in the fact that it was Loki committing the ultimate kind of sacrifice. Not only does his grasp of the various timelines seem like a healing moment for the entire multiverse, but it results in happy endings for a slew of other characters that we’ve gotten to know across the series. Even as the likes of Mobius appear to have moved on, Loki stands watchful over every timeline in his place.

Now that Hiddleston has confirmed that Loki isn’t confined to the space we last saw him, and in fact still possesses his abilities as seen in the various Thor and Avengers movies, it stands to reason that Loki is clearly one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU. That in mind, it’s easy to see why Doctor Doom might very well have him in mind as a target for destruction, especially since his direct influence with Steve Rogers could be a cause for Doom’s own personal tragedies.

It also stands to reason, thanks to Hiddleston’s confirmation, that Marvel fans can’t rule out the potential for Loki to show up on the other Earths that will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday. We already know that we’re seeing at least three different worlds (the main 616 MCU universe, the Fox X-Men Earth, and the Fantastic Four’s Earth 828), and it’s possible Loki could appear on any of them since it seems he’s still capable of doing it. Maybe a reunion between Loki and Thor will finally happen after their final scene eight years ago in Avengers: Infinity War.