Kit Harington Reveals Which Hogwarts House He’s in for Harry Potter

Game of Thrones wrapped this year and Kit Harington has been enjoying an awesome summer in the wake of the series’ end. He traveled to Chicago for ACE Comic Con to talk about a number of topics, including his love of Harry Potter. It turns out that the actor is a giant fan and there were numerous questions from fans about his feelings around the series. One question posed who he would play in a prequel. Another asked what house he felt like he belonged in. The question is one of the most popular questions in the fandom as everything in the Hogwarts world is oriented around the four houses.

Harington does love the series and said that he’d actually put a lot of thought into the question numerous times. He started off his answer joking that he was the biggest fan of the series. After all his heroics on the HBO megahit, most people would assume that he’d be headed straight for Gryffindor without any second thought. However, the Jon Snow actor has actually thought about other paths, including one that might shock some fans as they usually conceive of him as a force on the side of good because of how he’s been portrayed on film.

“I’ve asked myself this a lot because I would like to be Slytherin,” Harington said before Karama Horne said that she couldn’t see that. “No, I would. But, I think I am a Gryffindor, I’ve thought a lot about it and I think, yeah, that’s my house.”

On his character Jon Snow, “He’s gotta be Hufflepuff.” Much to the laughter of the crowd.

One fan wanted to know who he would play in a Harry Potter prequel movie featuring James Potter’s band of misfits. A movie like that will probably come along at one point with The Fantastic Beasts movies still chugging along and the ever-growing expansion of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world. It sounds like the actor had put a bunch of thought into this one too. Harington’s answer caught a lot of people off-guard as they didn’t expect a choice other than Sirius Black or Harry’s father.

He began, “Snape. Snape is the best character, ever. The storyline of Snape. Severus Snape is the most tragic, wonderful, brilliant… He’s a character you hate, but you end up loving. He’s just phenomenal. I don’t think I’m right for him, so I’ll play Sirius. But, whoever gets to play Snape, That’s a great character.”

All that magic might have to wait because Harington’s been tabled to star in The Eternals next year. He’ll be playing Duane Whitman, who fans recognize as the Black Knight. The actor just can’t seem to get away from all the swordplay. But, who knows, maybe there will be some time for combat with a wand down the line.