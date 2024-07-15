New Harry Potter Squishmallows: Dobby, Sorting Hat, Fawkes, Mandrake

Harry Potter Squishmallows

Harry Potter fans can cuddle up with their favorite wizards and witches (and owls) thanks to these adorable Squishmallows plush. A wave that launched back in January included 10-inch Squishmallow plush of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in their Hogwarts uniforms. Rounding out the list is Hedwig, who is the cutest of the bunch. Now you can add 10-inch Dobby, the Sorting Hat, Fawkes, and a Mandrake to your collection.

Pre-orders for the new Harry Potter Squishmallows are live here on Amazon now with a release date set for September 16th. Inside that link you’ll also find additional Harry Potter Squishmallows inspired by Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw Hogwarts houses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Added Rowling, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is targeting a 2026 release date.