The Harry Potter x Vans Hogwarts Sneaker Collection is Live

Vans has been teasing their Harry Potter collaboration for months, but the time for the Sneaker Battle of Hogwarts is at hand. A breakdown of the collection is available below, but if you want to get right down to it, here’s what you need to know.

The Harry Potter x Vans collection is live now right here at Journeys. It’s also available directly from Vans, though their website was down at the time of writing (UPDATE: It’s back!). It will also be available via HBX starting at 10am EST (7am PST) today June 7th.

At the core of the collection you’ll find shoe designs based on the four Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. There are also designs based on The Daily Prophet, the Golden Snitch, Marauders Map, Dark Arts, Deathly Hallows, a checkerboard design featuring Harry’s lightning scar, and more. As you can see, Vans really went all out here. There are a lot more styles than originally anticipated – and they didn’t even stop with sneakers.

The Harry Potter x Vans collection also includes apparel and accessories to complement the sneakers. This includes backpacks, t-shirts, hoodies, socks, and jackets.

Naturally, the most complete selection of Harry Potter items is available directly from Vans, so keep tabs on this link. The site has been going in and out since yesterday, presumably under the crush of fans clamoring to get their hands on this awesome stuff. That having been said, you’ll want to grab your favorite items in your size while you have the opportunity. As noted, most of the collection is also available at Journeys and HBX, so you don’t have to wait.

