HBO Max Launches "Halloween Is Here" Hub for October

HBO Max is launching a “Halloween is Here” hub for the month of October. With the spookiest month of the year upon us, it’s only right that Warner Media makes all that seasonal goodness available for everyone. With stuff from HBO, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM and others, there’s a little bit of something here for everyone. The kids have the Cartoon Network Halloween staples like Over the Garden Wall. Adults can get really scary with Invisible Man and It: Chapter 2. It seems as though each of these companies will be looking for a way to capitalize on the October holiday. With so many people still chilling inside, you can bet the appetite for some thrills will be there among the general users of the app. So, “Halloween is Here” and the people have been ready for it since August 1st.

.@HBOMax launches "Halloween is Here," a new spotlight page that features a rotating selection of Halloween favorites like @UsMovie, @TheInvisibleMan, Eraserhead, Night of the Living Dead, & @LovecraftHBO available to stream throughout October: https://t.co/irUXpBeOal pic.twitter.com/4wMBT8DSB4 — HBO Max PR (@HBOMaxPR) October 1, 2020

Check out what HBO had to say about their new section of the platform:

“Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max! Today, the streamer launched “Halloween is Here,” a spotlight page bringing together all your favorite spooky, scary, chilling, and thrilling Halloween films and series for easy streaming. The “Halloween is Here” page will be available on HBO Max for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max’s dedicated editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics. HBO Max will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day to keep you entertained all month long.”

“Hit horror movies you won’t want to stream alone like The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, and psychological thrillers like The Haunting, Glass, and Dolores Claiborne will be available to stream alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2, Spooky Buddies, and Adventure Time.”

What titles are you most excited to stream in October? Let us know down in the comments!