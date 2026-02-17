HBO Max Is About To Lose Jason Statham’s Underrated Action Movie Sequel

When it comes to action, few can match Jason Statham. The actor has easily established himself as a top action star and has brought his raw intensity and gritty, no-nonsense style to countless iconic roles in films like The Expendables, The Beekeeper, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fans of the actor’s brand of action will want to act fast because an underrated Statham-led action movie is about to stop streaming on HBO Max.

After first portraying hitman Arthur Bishop in 2011’s The Mechanic, Statham returned to the role in 2016 for Mechanic: Resurrection. That Dennis Gansel-helmed action thriller joined HBO Max’s streaming lineup back in February 2025, but after a year on the platform is scheduled to exit on February 28th. The movie picks up roughly five years after the events of The Mechanic and finds a now-retired Arthur Bishop forced back into the business when the woman he loves is kidnapped by an old enemy. Tommy Lee Jones, Jessica Alba, and Michelle Yeoh also star in the movie.

Mechanic: Resurrection Is So Bad It’s Good

Mechanic: Resurrection isn’t Jason Statham’s best action movie by a wide stretch, but it’s a solid guilty pleasure that we’re happy made it to the screen. The film’s 30% critic score and 40% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes put it near the bottom of the actor’s rankings, but the film delivers exactly what fans of Statham’s specific brand of mindless, international action expect, so it’s a movie that most fans won’t be disappointed in even when considering the weaker plot and questionable CGI.

The movie, which ultimately landed as a franchise-killer, delivers Statham-fueled action almost immediately with an intense, fast-paced opening sequence in Rio de Janeiro, and it doesn’t let up after that. Effectively designed as a vehicle for Statham, Mechanic: Resurrection hits the ground running and continues to deliver impossible, mission-style kills as Statham’s Arthur Bishop efficiently eliminates targets in absurdly creative ways throughout an adrenaline-fueled globe-trotting adventure. Those creative, over-the-top action sequences make it easy to overlook the otherwise nonsensical plot, and Statham is unsurprisingly as charismatic as ever in the role and once again proves his ability to lead a fun, fast-paced, guilty pleasure film. If you’re in the mood for a straightforward, uncomplicated, mindless thriller with plenty of action, then Mechanic: Resurrection delivers exactly what it promises.

Where to Stream Mechanic: Resurrection After It Leaves HBO Max?

If you’re a fan of Statham or just action movies in general, then you’ll want to be sure to fit in a final watch of Mechanic: Resurrection while you still can. The movie currently only streams on HBO Max (or on other platforms with an HBO Max add-on). Streaming platforms haven’t yet released their March 2206 content lineups, so it’s unclear if the film will reappear on a rival streamer following its February 28th HBO Max removal. If that doesn’t happen, then fans will still be able to rent or purchase Mechanic: Resurrection online.

