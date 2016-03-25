Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in December 2020
A new month will soon be upon us, which means a lot of changes in the world of streaming services. That is especially the case in December, as the contracts for various movies and TV shows come to a close with the turn of the new year. Netflix already announced which of its titles will be departing throughout the month of December, and it looks like HBO Max is here to add fuel to the fire. On Thursday, the streamer announced which titles will be leaving its service in December, giving you just enough time to binge-watch or revisit the next big title.
The list, which largely consists of movies, includes a few surprising entries. Most notably, a number of prominent DC Comics-inspired titles will soon be leaving the service, including Batman & Robin, Batman Forever, Constantine, Jonah Hex, and the Ultimate Edition of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Granted, HBO Max has already made a habit of rotating its array of DC content, so this doesn't mean those titles will be gone forever, but it's still surprising nonetheless.
There are also some other notable franchises, such as both The Lego Ninjago Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and multiple entries in both the Austin Powers and Tomb Raider series. There are also some classics among the list, including Bonnie and Clyde, Gladiator, and even the '70s iteration of The Hobbit.
You can check out the full list of December departures below.
Leaving 12/10/20:
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving 12/15/20:
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 12/26/20:
American Animals, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving 12/27/20:
Arizona, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving 12/31/20:
An American in Paris, 1951
Analyze This, 1999
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Constantine, 2005
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doctor Zhivago, 1965
Empire of the Sun, 1987
Friday the 13th, 2009
Free Willy, 1993
Giant, 1956
Gladiator, 2000
The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002
The Hobbit, 1977
Jonah Hex, 2010
La La Land, 2016 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max in December? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!