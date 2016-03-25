Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in December 2020

✖

A new month will soon be upon us, which means a lot of changes in the world of streaming services. That is especially the case in December, as the contracts for various movies and TV shows come to a close with the turn of the new year. Netflix already announced which of its titles will be departing throughout the month of December, and it looks like HBO Max is here to add fuel to the fire. On Thursday, the streamer announced which titles will be leaving its service in December, giving you just enough time to binge-watch or revisit the next big title.

The list, which largely consists of movies, includes a few surprising entries. Most notably, a number of prominent DC Comics-inspired titles will soon be leaving the service, including Batman & Robin, Batman Forever, Constantine, Jonah Hex, and the Ultimate Edition of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Granted, HBO Max has already made a habit of rotating its array of DC content, so this doesn't mean those titles will be gone forever, but it's still surprising nonetheless.

There are also some other notable franchises, such as both The Lego Ninjago Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and multiple entries in both the Austin Powers and Tomb Raider series. There are also some classics among the list, including Bonnie and Clyde, Gladiator, and even the '70s iteration of The Hobbit.

You can check out the full list of December departures below.

Leaving 12/10/20:

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Leaving 12/15/20:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving 12/26/20:

American Animals, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving 12/27/20:

Arizona, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving 12/31/20:

An American in Paris, 1951

Analyze This, 1999

Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016

Bonnie and Clyde, 1967

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Constantine, 2005

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Empire of the Sun, 1987

Friday the 13th, 2009

Free Willy, 1993

Giant, 1956

Gladiator, 2000

The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002

The Hobbit, 1977

Jonah Hex, 2010

La La Land, 2016 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max in December? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!