HBO Max Will Be Available on Android and Google Play at Launch

TV and movie fans excited for the launch of the HBO Max streaming service next month have been a little concerned about the availability of WarnerMedia's new program, largely because it was recently announced that it would go live on the Apple App Store and YouTube TV. There was no mention of Android devices or Google Play, leaving folks curious as to how they would actually be able to access HBO Max. Fortunately, WarnerMedia isn't cutting off Android users, it just took a little big longer to get a deal done.

It was announced on Wednesday that HBO Max would be available on all Google devices, Android phones, and Google Play when it launches on may 27th. With this new deal in place, just about everyone in the country will have a way to access the new service as soon as it's available. HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it arrives, the same price as the current HBO Now service.

“The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch,” WarnerMedia Distribution president Rich Warren said in a statement.

Anyone who currently subscribed to the HBO Now service through Google Play will be automatically upgraded to the HBO Max app once it's live. This service includes all of HBO's content, like HBO Now, along with a large selection of movies and shows from WarnerMedia's vast library. This includes Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, The Bachelor, Sesame Street, the Studio Ghibli films, and DC movies like Joker and Wonder Woman. HBO Max also has a slate of originals, some of which begin airing at launch.

Some AT&T customers will get free access to HBO Max, beginning immediately on launch day.

“With AT&T as a key distribution partner, we expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale and reach at launch,” said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “As the product has taken shape over the last year, the partnership and dedication we have received from all across the AT&T organization has been invaluable. WarnerMedia Entertainment couldn’t be more proud to bring HBO Max to AT&T customers nationwide.”

