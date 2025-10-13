HBO Max Users Have Just Days Left To Watch This Complex Sci-Fi Not Enough People Talk About

The clock is ticking down for HBO Max subscribers to watch an underrated sci-fi gem. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is home to a massive library of great sci-fi movies, including classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and more recent hits such as Companion, with more titles arriving monthly. Among the vast streaming options on HBO Max is a massively underrated sci-fi movie, and subscribers now only have a few more days left to stream it.

Mike Cahill’s 2011 sci-fi drama Another Earth is currently streaming on HBO Max, but it is set to leave the platform on October 31st. The movie stars Brit Marling and William Mapother as an astrophysics student and a composer whose lives are forever altered and connected on the same fateful night that a duplicate planet in the solar system is discovered. Rhoda, distracted by the sky, accidentally slams her car into the vehicle of John, killing his family and putting him in a coma. Following her release from prison years later, she seeks John out.

Another Earth Is Movie That Needs to Be Watched Before It Leaves HBO Max

Another Earth mostly flew under the radar when it was released in 2011 and has ultimately remained a hidden gem quietly streaming on HBO Max, but with its time on the platform now limited, subscribers shouldn’t miss the chance to watch this truly great sci-fi movie. While some of the biggest sci-fi movies earn attention for their spectacle and action, Another Earth prioritizes an emotional character-driven drama, relying on its science fiction premise, the parallel second Earth, to explore profound concepts like guilt, regret, and forgiveness. In doing so, the movie transforms into an emotional character study set amid a sci-fi backdrop that sticks with viewers even after the end credits roll.

Another Earth doesn’t feature the big-scale spectacle and world-building of other sci-fis, but it is a beautifully crafted film where every long pause and silence counts, the movie taking a more minimalistic approach to force viewers to sit with the characters and the emotional aspect of the film. The movie also relies on its cast to carry the story, with Marling delivering a strong and magnetic lead performance. The movie, which holds a 66% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, is a great watch for fans of other philosophical, surreal sci-fi films like Melancholia and The Fountain.

Where to Stream Another Earth After It Leaves HBO Max

HBO Max is currently the only major streaming platform hosting Another Earth. Streamers haven’t yet begun to release their November 2025 newsletters, so it’s unclear if Another Earth will make the move to a different platform following its HBO Max departure. The movie is available to rent or purchase on VOD.

HBO Max subscribers looking for more sci-fi titles do have plenty of options. The platform is currently streaming movies such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Companion, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Prometheus, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

